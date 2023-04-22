Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 388,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3,607.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FBCG opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

