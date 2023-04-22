Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $843,000 Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SUB opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.05. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.45 and a 52 week high of $105.50.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.