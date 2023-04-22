Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,984 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of DFP stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

