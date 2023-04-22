Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 67 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1,588.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

BA stock opened at $205.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.26. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

