Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 7,071 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,460 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average of $104.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

