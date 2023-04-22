Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 51,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 71,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

