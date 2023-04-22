Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 309 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after buying an additional 492,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after buying an additional 524,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,056,000 after buying an additional 765,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after buying an additional 215,229 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.76. 4,980,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,485. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.54.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

