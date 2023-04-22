Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 1,940 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,051,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,733,000 after buying an additional 349,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,472,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,137,000 after purchasing an additional 153,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.16. 2,292,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,078. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

