Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in GSK by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of GSK by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. 2,268,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,028. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,400 ($17.32) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.55) to GBX 1,730 ($21.41) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.