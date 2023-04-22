Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after buying an additional 6,850,256 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $333,500,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,059,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,100,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $21.94.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

