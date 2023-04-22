Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 65,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.07. 110,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,365. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.