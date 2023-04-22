Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 154 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.81. The stock had a trading volume of 28,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,082. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.96. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

