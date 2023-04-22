aelf (ELF) Hits Market Cap of $179.15 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. aelf has a market cap of $179.15 million and $4.97 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004296 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001529 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,949,599 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

