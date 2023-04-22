agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells $701,250.00 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,181.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35.

agilon health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 3.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGL shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

