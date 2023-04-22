Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to C$95.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a C$62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.71.

TSE:AEM opened at C$76.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$79.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1595896 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

