AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $161.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,209,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 287,131 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,170,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 104,754 shares during the last quarter.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

