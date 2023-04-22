Aion Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $688,474.05 and $27,161.41 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00144867 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00068398 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00037966 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039606 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003645 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

