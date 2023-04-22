AIX.V (CVE:AIX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of AIX.V (CVE:AIX – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.27. AIX.V shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 354,345 shares trading hands.
AIX.V Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28.
AIX.V Company Profile
Alix Resources Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Electra property comprising two exploration concession applications, including the Tule Concession covering 18,125 hectares; and the Tecolote Concession covering 4,500 hectares located in Mexico.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for AIX.V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIX.V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.