Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$7.50 EPS.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.41.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.