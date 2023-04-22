Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $165.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.71. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

