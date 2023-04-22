Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

