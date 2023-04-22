Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMP opened at $56.25 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

