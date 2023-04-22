Albion Financial Group UT Sells 7,126 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on RIVN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

RIVN opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.70. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.