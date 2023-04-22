Albion Financial Group UT Sells 7,500 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

