Albion Financial Group UT Sells 96 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after buying an additional 315,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after acquiring an additional 408,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after acquiring an additional 395,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,628,000 after acquiring an additional 43,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $176.88 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $185.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

