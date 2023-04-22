Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Down 9% This Week

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $274.94 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00004848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 208,010,809 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

