Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Up 6.2% in March

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 7,610,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BIRD. Wedbush cut shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.98.

Insider Activity at Allbirds

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $257,547.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,896 shares of company stock valued at $452,220. Insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Allbirds Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter valued at $823,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 78,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.12.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.55 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 34.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

