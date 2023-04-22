Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Short Interest Down 7.3% in March

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,316. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.