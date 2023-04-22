AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.3 days.
AlloVir Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of ALVR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 119,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,621. The stock has a market cap of $360.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.29.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $31,193.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 921,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,518.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,973 shares of company stock worth $37,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
