Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 418 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 418 ($5.17). Approximately 78,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 317,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.20).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 438.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 440.88. The stock has a market cap of £518.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2,866.67 and a beta of 1.19.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

