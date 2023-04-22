AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at AMC Networks

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 412.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

AMCX stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $789.66 million, a P/E ratio of 153.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

