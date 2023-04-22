American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $181.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.00.

NYSE:AXP opened at $163.78 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $185.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.73 and a 200-day moving average of $157.44. The company has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

