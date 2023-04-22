American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Up 12.6% in March

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the March 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on American Resources from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AREC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $2,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in American Resources by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 387,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Resources by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,563,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 362,517 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Resources Stock Performance

About American Resources

Shares of AREC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 107,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,358. The stock has a market cap of $97.76 million, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 0.30. American Resources has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

