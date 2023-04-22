American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $17.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

