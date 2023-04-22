American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.24.

American Tower stock opened at $204.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.