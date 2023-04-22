Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.72. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 205,340 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$285.31 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.80.
Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.68 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.111746 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Amerigo Resources news, Director Robert Gayton sold 32,400 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total transaction of C$51,192.00. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
