AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 184,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERISAFE

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.2 %

AMSF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 72,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,022. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $60.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.22%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

