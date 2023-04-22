Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) PT at $5,466.67

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,466.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on IHG shares. UBS Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Peel Hunt cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($76.72) to GBX 6,000 ($74.25) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.3 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Shares of IHG opened at $70.45 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $72.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

