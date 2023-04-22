Analysts Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Target Price at $11.50

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

LZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $188,731.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 543,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,447.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 543,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,447.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $35,726.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,204.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,551 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 791.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $15.52.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.