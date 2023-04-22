Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) PT at C$117.40

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$117.40.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Premium Brands stock opened at C$101.33 on Friday. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$77.36 and a one year high of C$108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$89.70. The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
