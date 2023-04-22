Analyzing ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ZoomInfo Technologies and Innovid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 3 15 0 2.83 Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67

ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $38.56, indicating a potential upside of 75.33%. Innovid has a consensus price target of $3.80, indicating a potential upside of 284.50%. Given Innovid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than ZoomInfo Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 5.76% 8.32% 2.56% Innovid -14.48% -7.22% -5.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Innovid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Innovid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $1.10 billion 8.10 $63.20 million $0.16 137.44 Innovid $127.12 million 1.06 -$18.41 million ($0.15) -6.59

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Innovid. Innovid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovid has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Innovid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Innovid on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

