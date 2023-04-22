ApeCoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.43 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00014219 BTC on major exchanges. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $84.13 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to enable decentralized community building in web3. The APE Foundation is responsible for facilitating decentralized and community-led governance, and administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO. The APE Foundation is designed to become more decentralized over time and ensures that the ideas of the DAO community have the support they need to become a reality. The Ecosystem Fund, controlled by a multisig wallet, is used to pay expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO, and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

