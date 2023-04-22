API3 Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $90.52 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, API3 has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00005300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $90.52 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

API3 Token Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

