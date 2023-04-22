Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Aptorum Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptorum Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptorum Group in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Trading Down 5.0 %

APM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. Aptorum Group has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

