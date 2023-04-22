Arbitrum Price Hits $1.46 on Major Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $764.31 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00005244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.48902721 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $1,165,288,557.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

