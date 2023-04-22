Ark Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $56.33 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001180 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004508 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003861 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,469,632 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

