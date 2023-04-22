Ark Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.42 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Ark has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $56.42 million and $9.35 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000238 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004421 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004574 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,450,740 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

