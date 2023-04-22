Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Down 9.8% in March

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARWR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. 708,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.