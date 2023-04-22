Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

Shares of AX.UN opened at C$7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.95. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$7.22 and a 52-week high of C$13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$823.51 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In other news, Director Samir Aziz Manji bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,400.00. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

