Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.92

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and traded as low as $10.57. Ashford shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 953 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AINC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ashford Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $32.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. Equities analysts expect that Ashford Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

